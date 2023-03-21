(The Center Square) – Downtown Seattle is seeing more residents move in than ever before, according to the latest statistics from the Downtown Seattle Association.
The association’s economic recovery report shows that there were 55,424 occupied units in the Downtown Seattle area in quarter one of 2023. That is the most in the area’s history.
The downtown area continues to be the most densely populated neighborhood in Seattle with over 104,000 residents, which is an increase of more than 70% since 2010, according to the association.
Seattle city officials, including Mayor Bruce Harrell, are aware of the shift in Downtown Seattle from industry to residential. In February, Harrell announced the Downtown Activation Plan, which will look at immediate strategies to make downtown safer and more welcoming. This includes filling vacant storefronts, converting office space to housing and creating what his office calls a “linear arts-entertainment-culture district.”
“We need to recognize that [Seattle’s downtown] office space may never fill up as before,” Harrell said in a press conference in February. “We need more housing options, so let’s make downtown affordable for everyone who wants to live there.”
Downtown Seattle’s return to office rate is at its highest since the association began recording the downtown recovery at 47%. This correlates with Amazon announcing it will require its employees to work from its offices at least three days per week starting May 1.
The Downtown Seattle Association also noted that the city ranks as the U.S. metro with the third-largest economy, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Seattle trails San Francisco and San Jose. The rankings are based on gross domestic product per capita.