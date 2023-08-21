(The Center Square) – In the face of numerous wildfires spanning tens of thousands of acres across the county, the Spokane County Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency covering all of Spokane County.
“Thank you for convening this meeting," Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels said at the Saturday meeting. "As you are all aware, we have two significant wildfires burning in Spokane County right now.
“Because of the active fires, and the destruction that is actively going on in our community, I’m here to ask and request that the board of county commissioners declare a state of emergency for Spokane County,” Nowels asked, before the board addressed the request in more formal terms.
The board then brought up and unanimously passed Resolution 23-0501, formally declaring a county-wide state of emergency.
“The declarations are a procedural step that speed up the processes for the county and local organizations to rapidly deploy funding and resources; seek state and federal assistance when needed, and grant greater flexibility in response efforts,” the board of commissioners said in a news release announcing the declaration.
Shortly after this announcement, the Governor's Office followed suit with their own declaration of emergency at the state level.
“The Spokane County community stands strong in the wake of the Gray and Oregon Road fires, and I'm here to reassure everyone that Spokane County isn't facing these challenges alone,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in a Facebook post. “The state is committed to providing the necessary resources, and we'll continue to collaborate with local authorities to evaluate the extent of the damage and determine the path toward recovery.”
Inslee spent much of the weekend in Spokane and the surrounding communities getting a first-hand look the toll these fires have taken on local residents.
“We sincerely thank the emergency first responders for their tireless efforts in containing the fire and ensuring community safety. Your courage in putting your lives at risk to protect our families is deeply appreciated,” Inslee added in his social media statement.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, followed suit issuing their own announcement shortly after Inslee authorizing federal funding for the state of emergency.
This funding comes in two parts.
The first is a fire management assistance grant which “makes FEMA funding available to pay 75 percent of the state’s eligible firefighting costs under an approved grant for managing, mitigating, and controlling designated fires.”
The second is $2.45 million in funds through the post-fire Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.
These funds are to be used for mitigating post-fire risks, such as flooding or erosion that may occur as a result of the wildfires. The funds can also be used for projects that mitigate future wildfire risk and list “defensible space measures, ignition-resistant construction, and hazardous fuels reduction” as eligible for funding.
“Our hearts are with all of those in the West Plains who have lost homes, livelihoods, and their life because of the fast-moving Gray Fire. We are united and prepared to tackle what comes next together, as a community and a county, to help those affected by these destructive fires recover,” said Commissioner Al French, whose district includes the West Plains, following the emergency declaration.
More information is available on the Spokane County website as the situation develops.