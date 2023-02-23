(The Center Square) - The Washington state Legislature in recent years enacted laws intended to incentivize local governments to create regulations conducive to building more housing. A Senate proposal would remove the carrot from the stick by withholding some state funding if certain benchmarks are not met to build more residential development.
Under the state Growth Management Act, or GMA, cities and counties have to regularly update their comprehensive plans, which include projections for population growth and how zoning will ensure enough housing is built to accommodate them. There is currently no legal requirement for them to do this.
SB 5609 sponsored by Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, would change that by requiring cities and counties approve enough building permits to meet its “share” of the housing shortage as to be determined by the state Department of Commerce. Local governments that don’t meet those quotas face losing their share of revenue collected from the state’s real estate excise tax, or REET.
Braun told colleagues at a Feb. 20 public hearing in the Senate Ways and Means Committee that the bill isn’t concerned with what type of housing is built, but that enough of it is constructed. He added that although GMA requires the type of work in his bill, “we’re well behind on building housing. The main focus is to get them planning to meet the current needs instead of waiting on this 5-10 year needs analysis from the Growth Management Act.”
According to the Building Industry Association of Washington, or BIAW, it takes an average of 6.5 months for a construction permit to be approved, and permit delays add on average $31,375 to the price of a new home. Additionally, zoning regulations typically add $71,000 to a new home’s cost. However, those added costs can vary depending on the jurisdiction.
BIAW Legislative Director Josie Cummings told the Senate Ways and Means Committee that “from what we hear from our builders, there are cities that allow building and are accepting permits, and that is where growth is happening. The cities where there’s too much of a regulatory burden, we aren’t seeing that, but we think if the regulatory burden is taken away, the market will follow.”
While Braun referred to the bill’s penalty as a “nudge,” some cautioned that local governments might be punished for factors beyond their control.
“What if they don’t get enough permits?” Sen. Keith Wagoner, R- Sedro Woolley, asked. “That’s not the municipality’s fault, that’s just the way business is done.”
Sharing that view was Carl Schroeder, deputy director government relations director for the Association of Washington Cities, or AWC. He told the committee that “it doesn’t seem to fair to punish the city. We can’t control whether permits come in the door, cities don’t build housing.”
He also questioned whether GMA regulations was slowing down the housing market.
However, Braun argued “there’s no indication they don’t get enough applications to meet this requirement. This is intended to drive them to figure out what’s broken in their process that’s taking so long and it’s so expensive that people are not applying applications to build.”