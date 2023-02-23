(The Center Square) – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers and Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney signed an agreement that boosts the county’s social worker program to address homelessness and behavioral health concerns.
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office focused on providing aid to the region’s homelessness population through its Office of Neighborhoods program. However, the program was paused in June 2022 due to law enforcement staffing shortages, according to the county.
Human Services developed a new program, called Snohomish County Outreach Team as a result to ensure their social workers were able to continue to serve people in need. The Office of Neighborhoods program was relaunched in January 2023 when staffing numbers improved.
The agreement between Somers and the sheriff’s office was signed on Feb. 21 allows both the Office of Neighborhoods and Snohomish County Outreach Team programs to work simultaneously.
“Public safety remains Snohomish County’s top priority, and as a compassionate community, we want to use all of the tools available to us to address homelessness, behavioral health needs, and accompanying challenges to public safety,” Somers said in a statement. “With these innovative programs and this partnership agreement, we can more efficiently deploy resources and ensure we are reaching people in need across the county.”
Two team members of the Snohomish County Outreach Team will partner with Office of Neighborhoods deputies and sergeants, according to the agreement. Deputies and sergeants will coordinate with the designated outreach team members when they come in contact with homeless persons.
“We know that a well-trained social worker when partnering with a deputy can help a broader cross section of people and ensure they get any needed assistance,” Fortney said. “I appreciate the fact that the Office of Neighborhoods is helping us save lives, improve safety and reduce suffering.”
The county’s 2022 point-in-time count identified 1,184 people in 953 households residing in shelter, transitional housing, or were homeless the night of February 21, 2022. That is the highest number since 2012, according to the county. Out of the 1,184 people, 584 were counted as living unsheltered.