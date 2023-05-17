(The Center Square) – In a meeting this week, the Spokane County Board of Commissioners was presented with two possible scenarios for a new jail meant to alleviate overcrowding and allow possible expansion options for the future.
The ‘new jail’ would be two separate structures built on West Gardner Ave. to the north of the existing county jail.
The smaller of the two structures would be a community corrections center and have the main floor designated for administration and support staff. The larger of the two would be the housing tower, which would have its main floor dedicated to intake, a facility for vehicles, as well as a new kitchen.
The kitchen would service the existing jail, the housing tower, and the community corrections center. Both plans would have ample room for flexible-use programming and classroom space built into the design.
That’s where the similarities of the two plans end, and the options, as well as the costs, diverge.
Option one would see a three-story community corrections center with 128 beds split evenly across the second and third floors of the structure and a five-story housing facility with 768 beds split evenly across the second, third, and fourth floors.
Option two would see a four-story community corrections center with 196 beds split evenly across the second, third, and fourth floors of the structure and a five-story housing facility with 640 beds total. The second and third floors would have 256 beds each, and the fourth floor would only be half finished with 128 beds.
In both instances, the fifth floor of the housing structure would remain unfinished for future expansion of up to 256 additional beds.
The total cost for the first option was projected at $309 million, and the total cost for the second option was projected at $337 million.
Option one would bring county capacity up to 1,358 beds for the initial cost, while option two would bring capacity up to 1,292 beds.
According to the National Institute of Corrections model, data from the presentation says Spokane County should be at a target of 1,300 beds by 2028 and 1,531 beds by 2053.
Both options have expansion plans built in that could reach those targets by 2053 but at additional costs.
It was noted during the presentation that it is early on in the process, and these design decisions may change depending on financing options in the future.
There is a chance that voters will take a third option this November, electing not to approve the ballot initiative increasing sales tax by 0.2% to fund the project.