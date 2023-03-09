(The Center Square) – A bill from the state Senate would make it difficult to fire rail workers for taking unpaid leave.
“This is a job protection bill for railroad workers who must take leave to keep themselves, their families, and the public safe,” said state Sen. Patty Kuderer, D-Bellevue, in a statement.
She charged that railroad workers "are reporting to duty sick or injured – some with COVID – because they are not entitled to sick leave and what’s worse: they face retaliation from their employer if they don’t show up."
Senate Bill 5267 cleared the chamber Wednesday on a 42-7 vote. A news release by Washington Senate Democrats called it “one of the nation’s first of its kind.”
Ted Greener, spokesman for the Association of American Railroads, raised the question of why the legislation is needed at all.
"As the recent collective bargaining instructed parties, management is working with labor unions on quality-of-life issues, including time off and sick leave,” he told The Center Square in an email.
Greener added that “multiple railroads have already announced new leave policies with several unions and work continues to forge further deals.”
He also warned that “legislation like this could negatively impact the tried and tested collective bargaining process."
Paid sick leave was a rallying cry for half of the federal rail unions last year that rejected a contract with the railroads and threatened to strike, until an act of Congress forced them to accept the deal.
The railroads were unwilling to make additional concessions after a general contract had already been hammered out by railroad and union negotiators and agreed upon by half of the unions, but did agree to collective bargain on that and other quality-of-life issues at a more local level.
On Feb. 7, CSX Transportation announced it had hammered out a quality-of-life deal with two rail unions. The result was paid sick leave for the company’s unionized workforce of about 5,000.
"This agreement is a significant accomplishment and provides a very important benefit for our members working at CSXT,” Don Grissom, president of Brotherhood of Railway Carmen told CNN.
The union president added that many other carriers “should take note and come to the bargaining table in a similar manner.”