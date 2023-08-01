(The Center Square) – Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is proposing $27 million to combat the worsening opioid crisis in the city.
The newly announced funds would go towards improved drug treatment facilities and overdose response in the city, as well as new drug addiction services. Out of the $27 million, approximately $7 million funds capital projects in facilities to provide services ranging from post-overdose care, to opioid medication deliveries throughout 2023.
The remaining $20 million is for long-term multi-year strategies, with plans to increase treatment and overdose response services. This includes the Seattle Fire Department’s post overdose response team, access to mobile opioid medication delivery and harm reduction services.
There were 589 overdose deaths in Seattle in 2022, with the majority attributed to fentanyl and methamphetamines, according to Harrell’s office. That is a 72% increase from 342 overdose deaths in 2021. In the first six months of 2023, Seattle has recorded 378 overdose deaths compared to 202 in the same period in 2022, an increase of 87%.
So far this year the Seattle Police Department seized nearly two million fentanyl pills, with the help of state and federal partners, according to the city.
“The harm caused by fentanyl and other illegal drugs in our communities is as obvious as these drugs are deadly – they are killing the people using them and creating unsafe and unwelcoming conditions for all Seattle residents,” Harrell said in a statement on July 31. “[The] announcements represent important steps forward toward a safer, healthier Seattle.”
Harrell is proposing a new bill that would codify Washington state’s Blake fix law and make public consumption of illegal drugs a gross misdemeanor in the city of Seattle. The proposed bill also designates diversion and treatment as the preferred approach to addressing substance use issues.
The mayor is expected to issue an executive order that provides guidance to Seattle police officers on how to apply the law.
“Diversion and treatment need to be at the core of our approach of these issues to address the underlying causes,” Seattle City Councilmember Dan Strauss said in a statement. “I’m heartened by the large investment the city will be making towards treatments and services to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by addiction.”