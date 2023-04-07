(The Center Square) – A Washington House bill that would increase the state real estate excise tax, or REET, and make the top bracket the highest in the nation failed to clear the legislative cutoff date, but some stakeholders say it’s not truly dead until the session ends.
They warn that if resurrected it could further undermine the state’s real estate market at a time when the state Economic Revenue Forecast Council, or ERFC, is forecasting a 30 percent reduction in REET revenue for the upcoming biennium.
House Bill 1628 sponsored by former House speaker Rep. Frank Chopp, D-Seattle, would create a new REET rate for sales $5 million or more to fund subsidized housing projects. It's estimated to generate $629.3 million in the 2025-2027 biennium and $843 million in the 2027-2029 biennium.
Up until 2019, the state REET was a flat rate of 1.25%. The state legislature passed a law converting it into a graduated rate that goes as high as 3% for real estate sales above $3,025,000. HB 1628 would set a rate of 4% for sales of $5 million or more, making it the highest REET rate in the country.
Although the bill failed to get out of the House Finance Committee after a Feb. 21 public hearing, Coalition Against Higher Real Estate Taxes Spokesman Dave Fisher told The Center Square, “It’ll be something that remains alive until the very end of the session,” as it can be revived as part of the budgeting process.
The coalition’s members include coalition includes the Washington chapter of the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, Washington Realtors, Building Industry Association of Washington, Association of Washington Business, Washington Business Property Association, and the Washington Multi-Family Housing Association.
Fisher argues that the bill comes at the wrong time, as apartment building sales have dropped by 74% nationally, the highest in 14 years. The downturn in real estate sales is reflected in ERFC’s March 23 forecast, which shows a reduction in REET revenue from $3.1 billion in the 2021-23 biennium to $2 billion in the 2023-25 biennium.
“The question is, if you have an industry already struggling, is now the time to heap additional taxes on them?” Fisher said.
He noted that in states like Oregon there is no REET, which makes the state more enticing for investors, insurance companies, and state public pension investment boards.
His view is shared by Kevin Wallace, who told The Center Square that “this real estate excise tax makes it even worse.” A former Bellevue City Council member and president of Wallace Properties, Wallace is also the president of the Washington Business Property Association.
“Put a giant price tag, or tax, on the sale of the property, and you’re going to expect fewer properties will sell,” he said.
In addition to the state-wide REET, Washington is one of only three states that also allow local governments to tack on their own tax. In King and Snohomish counties, the combined REET is 3.5%. HB 1628 would authorize cities and counties to increase their REET by an additional .25%, with the stipulation that half that revenue must finance subsidized housing projects.
Fisher attributes the anticipated drop in REET revenue to a combination of factors including increased interest rates, higher vacancy rates in commercial buildings, and the shift toward remote working. At the same time, he and Wallace argue that doubling the REET rate since 2019 isn’t helping.
“Now they’re talking about another 50 percent increase,” Wallace said.
Fisher wrote in an email that the increased REET rate is “kind of like seeing someone falling through the sky and throwing them a lead parachute.”
Wallace warns that an increased REET rate would cause existing property owners to not sell, while also creating a “chilling effect” on further investment in the state.
“This [increased REET rate] is not something that just gets ignored,” he said. “This impacts apartment buildings and housing just as much as it does office [real estate].”