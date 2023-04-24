(The Center Square) – The State Legislature adjourned its 105-day session late Sunday night after a flurry of legislative activity this weekend.
"It's been an extraordinary session," said Gov. Jay Inslee in a statement Sunday after the Legislature adjourned. "Lives are going to get better because of massive housing investments totaling over $1 billion, new gun safety laws, the clean energy jobs we're creating, and our investments in education."
The governor went on to address the elephant in the room, the failure of SB 5536, dubbed the "Blake fix," to prevent full drug decriminalization in Washington State when the current law expires on July 1st, as previously reported by The Center Square.
"I hope the successes of this session aren't overshadowed by the way tonight ended with the failure of the Blake bill in the House," continued Gov. Inslee before adding, "I expect legislators to deliver a solution," alluding to the fact that he may call a special session to address the issue.
Senate Republican Leader John Braun had a different view, saying, "Sadly, the House Democrats aggressively fought against a bipartisan compromise on the bill to address the use and possession of hard drugs. Instead, they pushed a version of the bill that law enforcement has said is worse than passing no bill at all," in a statement. "Fortunately, it failed because it prevents cities and counties from taking a more assertive anti-drug approach."
On the housing and homelessness front, the state budget included more than $1 billion in supporting efforts in those arenas over the next biennium.
In addition, the Legislature passed nearly a dozen bills meant to "increase housing density, speed up permitting, reduce construction backlogs, and address historical barriers to homeownership among people of color," according to the governor's statement.
Sen. Braun had a different view around state housing policy, citing the public's top concerns as "dramatic increases in the cost of living" and a "shortage of affordable housing."
"Fortunately, we were able to stop some outrageous tax increases, including one that would have hit taxpayers with a $12 billion increase in property taxes over the next 10 years," said Sen. Braun in his statement following the legislature adjourning.
On the education front, Inslee's office touted the $2.9 billion in new state spending for K-12 education before adding the budget "also includes funding to expand access to free meals for thousands more students."
Senate Republican Leader John Braun had mixed sentiments on Education progress this legislative session saying, "I'm very disappointed that the $70 million allocated in the Senate budget proposal to close that gap was absent from the final budget. That's a huge disservice to our kids," in his statement, before adding, "I am glad, however, that the budget includes $800 million over four years to enhance special education programs."
Three gun safety bills passed the Legislature and have been delivered to the governor for signing, including HB 1143, SB 5078 and HB 1240, the controversial "gun ban" bill.
The gun ban, if signed into law by the governor, could be struck down as speculated by some legislators and may be difficult to enforce, according to previous reporting by The Center Square.
For a more complete overview of all of the spending approved this legislative session, readers can look to ESSB 5187, the State's operating budget, HB 1125, the State's transportation budget, and SB 5200, the State's capital budget, all of which have been delivered to the Governor for his signature.
Once signed and enacted, all bills will appear on the Washington State fiscal website.