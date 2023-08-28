(The Center Square) – Washington state fuel prices are on the rise again, but slower than earlier this year. Despite the increase, California is still king when it comes to the price at the pump, beating out the Evergreen State by 20 cents per gallon this week.
As of Monday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Washington is $5.08 statewide, up from $5.04 the week prior, according to AAA data. Per AAA, the average price of gas in California this week is $5.28 per gallon, up from $5.25 the week prior.
Washington’s 4 cents per gallon increase moved against the national average, which fell from $3.86 to $3.81 per gallon, a 5-cent per gallon decrease over the same time period. This reverses a weeks-long trend in rising fuel prices nationwide.
“Although the national average did a U-turn this week, the road ahead could lead to higher prices. Ongoing concerns regarding potential storm activity could hinder falling pump prices this fall,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said a statement.
Washington’s $5.08 per gallon is $1.27 per gallon higher than the national average of $3.81 per gallon. It is also $1.79 per gallon above the nation’s least expensive fuel cost of $3.29 per gallon, currently paid by Mississippi residents.
Fuel prices in Washington started the year at an average of $3.84 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, meaning prices have risen more than 32% since Jan. 1, the same day the state's cap-and-trade program on carbon emissions went into effect. The program, part of the Climate Commitment Act passed by the Legislature in 2021, sets a cap on greenhouse gas emissions and implements a trading market similar to the stock market for allowing polluters to purchase “emissions allowances” equal to their covered greenhouse gas emissions.
The state has held two quarterly auctions so far and one special auction on Aug. 9 triggered by the Allowance Price Containment Reserve clause, collecting more than $919 million in total so far.
A third quarterly auction is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.
Critics say the carbon tax plays a major role in Washington's high gas prices. The administration of Gov. Jay Inslee and the state Department of Ecology say cap-and-trade has had a minimal impact on the price at the pump.