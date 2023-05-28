(The Center Square) – King County’s Don’t Count Us Out campaign has received an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties for its efforts to reappraise negative views of people with substance use disorders.
The National Association of Counties’ awards go toward innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents. King County Council members Reagan Dunn and Jeanne Kohl-Welles championed $500,000 in funding for the campaign in King County’s 2021 mid-biennial supplemental budget.
Seattle & King County collaborated with the King County Department of Community and Human Service, King County Council, and Behavior Change Agency Rescue to launch education campaigns through TV, YouTube, social media, billboards, and streaming audio advertisements. The advertisements directed to the campaign’s website that featured science-based facts and statistics regarding substance use disorder and recovery.
Information on the website includes a study that states 80% of people who suffer from addiction are able to go on to achieve major life goals. The campaign also emphasizes research that shows receiving encouragement and emotional support makes a huge difference for people seeking recovery.
Dunn said he was grateful for the recognition and encouraged other counties to implement similar programs.
“We know that fear of judgment and scorn is one of the biggest factors that prevent people from seeking treatment for a substance use disorder,” Dunn said in a statement. “This is why I wanted to see this campaign take place – to increase everyone’s awareness that, with help and support, recovery is possible for all.”
According to the National Association of Counties, the campaign had an 82% reach to the targeted audience based on impressions, clicks and website engagements.
“The campaigns were effective in exposing a majority of the 1.48 million adults in King County with stigma reduction messaging,” the National Association of Counties stated in its announcement.
King County Human Services’ Collaborative Case Management program was the other county-led program to receive the Achievement Award.
The program combines rental assistance of Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers with case management provided locally by the King County Veterans Program to serve homeless veterans who are not in need of ongoing clinical case management.