(The Center Square) – The King County Regional Homelessness Authority has removed Continuum of Care Board Co-Chair Shanéé Colston from her position.
Colston was asked by the agency to step down from her position last month after she shouted down a fellow board member who spoke out against the appointment of a new board member who is a registered sex offender.
The Continuum of Care member convening took place on June 23, in which Colston was removed and every board member on the ballot was approved.
King County Regional Homelessness Authority Senior Director of External Affairs Anne Martens confirmed that Colston was no longer on the board in an email to The Center Square.
The agency put out a statement prior to the Continuum of Care meeting on June 23 reaffirming its previous statement that requested Colston to step down. Members of the Continuum of Care board were encouraged to “strongly consider what qualities and working attitudes potential board members and officers will bring if selected."
“Given the behavior at a recent public committee meeting by one of the Continuum of Care Board’s co-chairs, and the political and media upheaval that rightfully followed, we feel that new leadership and culture is vital to refocusing the Continuum of Care Board on fulfillment of its primary functions,” the King County Regional Homelessness Authority said in a statement.
Kristina Sawyckyj, who interjected in the meeting that caused Colston to scream out against her, was voted onto the board on June 23.
Thomas Whitaker, the registered sex offender that was up for nomination in May, was not on the recent ballot.
The Continuum of Care Board plays an essential role for King County in receiving federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through the annual Notice of Funding Opportunities process. This process will commence in July.
The board will be tasked with an upcoming application for over $50 million in federal funding towards homelessness prevention efforts across King County.