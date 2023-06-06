(The Center Square) – During a Spokane City Council session of the Public Safety & Community Health Committee chaired by Councilmember Michael Cathcart, Spokane Police Department Chief Craig Meidl gave an update on current staffing levels at SPD.
“Council President Beggs asked me to give an update on how our academies are going, and on our lists for entry levels in [lateral transfers from other departments,]” said Chief Meidl in his opening statement to the committee.
“I received a resignation today from one of our graduates that was going through the basic law enforcement academy,” Meidl continued. “So [a class] that started out with seven is now down to four.”
Historically those graduation numbers have been closer to 10 individuals.
“When you look at our entry level list right now, we have 13 applicants on the entry level list, and we have one lateral on the entry level list. Our numbers are, again, extremely low,” Meidl stated.
He then went on to discuss existing staffing levels at the Spokane police department.
“We have 21 vacancies with a couple more retirements that have been announced later this year. So by the end of the month, that 21 should be 23-ish. Currently we have 10 officers on light duty, so they can’t go out in the field. We have 16 officers that are off injured or on family leave, and then two officers on administrative leave as well.”
Meidl then went on to note that when including people being trained for new positions in that aforementioned group, there’s currently 70 officers who are unable to be out working in the community.
“That’s 20% of our department just not usable right now,” Chief Meidl said to close out his update.