(The Center Square) – The Washington State Board of Natural Resources has changed the names of three geographic features it considered derogatory.
The BNR replaced “squaw” in the names of a ridge in Okanogan County and lakes in Kittitas and Chelan counties at its Tuesday meeting, according to state Department of Natural Resources Communications Manager Kenny Ocker.
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland issued Order 3404 in November 2021, labeling “squaw” as derogatory and ordering its removal from federal use. The agency released potential replacement names for more than 660 locations across the country in February 2022.
“Racist terms have no place in our vernacular or on our federal lands,” Haaland said in a press release.
Washington State Committee on Geographic Names Secretary Caleb Maki has been with the group for about 17 years, and said name changes usually start at the state level and are approved by the federal government.
“That’s unusual,” he said. “Nothing like that has happened before.”
COGN started working to remove the term from 18 locations in March 2022. With its latest move, Ocker said, the state finished approving those name changes.
“Whether there are other terms you wouldn’t use in polite company still on the landscape, I’m not certain,” Ocker said. “We are relying on the public making those proposals.”
The BNR renamed a 2-mile long ridge in Okanogan County, west of Pateros, as “Swaram Creek Ridge,” according to a press release. The new name reflects that of a nearby creek, which the BNR also renamed in 2018. The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation proposed this, but staff are planning to submit “Mokheil” to the federal government as an alternative suggested by the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation.
The board renamed a 5-acre lake just west of Lake Wenatchee in Chelan County as “Masawii Lake.” A Wenatchi elder proposed this, and the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation submitted it.
The BNR renamed a 9-acre lake north of Cle Elum and west of Leavenworth as “Nosh Nosh Wahtum.” The name, which translates to “Salamander Lake,” was proposed by the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation.
In the same meeting, the board also named the Puget Sound passage between Marrowstone Island and Indian Island as “Passage Through.” This translates from the Clallam word “Scɬəqʷ,” the passage through which S’Klallam and Chemacum peoples traveled in the 18th and 19th centuries. Ocker said the passage did not already have an official name.
The BNR also renamed a Thurston County ditch south of Tumwater as “Hopkins Ditch,” as Ocker said it had been inaccurately labeled a creek. The new name has been the feature’s unofficial name since 1902. The man-made ditch, which drains into Salmon Creek, serves more than 140 property owners and dates back to about 1878.
The new names will be added to the Washington Administrative Code, according to the press release, and the U.S. Board on Geographic Names will review them.