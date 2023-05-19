(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane has issued an open call for grant applications “for small businesses that were impacted by the COVID pandemic and need help in post pandemic recovery,” according to a news release issued by the city this Friday.
The grant amount is up to $45,000 for small businesses “that can show a decline in gross revenue or show increased expenses equal to or greater than the $45,000 grant amount.” New businesses that opened during the 2020 or 2021 calendar year are also eligible for grants of up to $15,000, according to the news release.
Funding for these grants comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, passed by Congress and signed into law by the Biden administration in March 2021. The funds are meant to help soften the blow local businesses took from the COVID-19 pandemic.
A previous round of funding from the same source, only open to nonprofits, offered funds retrospectively. The funds could only be granted as reimbursements for expenses already incurred and paid.
It is unclear if the same restrictions apply to this round.
The Center Square reached out to Spokane Director of Communications Brian Coddington for clarification, but he did not immediately reply.
To meet eligibility requirements, applicants must;
- Have operated during the 2019 calendar year to qualify for Revenue loss or Increased Expenses.
- Operate a Principal place of business within the City limits of Spokane.
- Be licensed to do business in the City of Spokane.
- Have annual average revenue of less than $1,000,000 in the years of 2018-2021.
- Not be a licensed marijuana operation.
- Disclose all COVID relief funding applied for and/or received.
- Not be a Nonprofit organization
This is the second round of funding from this pool of funding, the first being in November of 2022. Applicants who received funding from round one are ineligible to apply for funding from this round.
Additional funding requirements are available on the City of Spokane’s ARPA website.
A workshop is scheduled for grant applicants on Wednesday, May 24, offering technical assistance in the application process. The workshop will be held in Event Room B at the Central Library located at 906 W. Main Ave. from 10:30 am to 12 pm and will also be streamed online.
Attendance is not mandatory for grant approval.