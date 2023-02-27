(The Center Square) – A bill on burying the dead proved to be very much alive in the Washington Legislature, as a vote Monday made clear.
State House Bill 1037, "an act concerning family burial grounds," cleared that chamber of the Legislature by a vote of 95-0.
Bill chief sponsor Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, celebrated its passage by explaining the bill's importance.
"One of the great traditions of living in the West is the ability to bury your family, and when the time comes yourself, on land that you or your family owns," he said in a statement. "Doing so was commonplace in the early years of our state. But in recent years it has become less clear in the law whether it's legal at all. Really, this is simply a clarifying bill ― within certain parameters ― that allows those long-held traditions to continue."
His office explained that the state's current law "requires all burials to be conducted by registered cemetery corporations," which makes family burials difficult, in a news release. It added that property owners who do this would be required to register the burial place of their family members on that land and that they must disclose these plots to would-be buyers of the property.
Walsh insisted that the bill does not create a "loophole for a cemetery business," because "the family burial plot is just that ― a small section of land that complies with all usual guidelines and use restrictions for burying family members."
The fiscal note for the bill adds that it's up to the property owners how they want to define "family."
"Such burials may be, but are not required to be, restricted for use by persons related by birth, marriage, or adoption," the note states.
The note forecasts costs against government revenues to be about $7,400 in the current biennium.
The bill now goes to the state Senate for consideration.