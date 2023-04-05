(The Center Square) – The Washington State Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday morning that to date it has received $35 million from 14 of 19 chicken producers stemming from an October 2021 lawsuit alleging a scheme to manipulate prices.
It's estimated that 90% of people living in Washington buy poultry products – everything from grocery store chicken breasts to fast food chicken nuggets – from the companies named in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit further alleges the companies rigged contract bids, illegally exchanged information, and coordinated to reduce supply in order to maximize corporate profits.
“If you bought chicken in the last several years, you paid more for that chicken than you should have because of the illegal conduct from these companies,” Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a news release. “This is yet another milestone in our case against the companies involved in this conspiracy – but we are not done. They drove up the price of chicken and cheated hardworking Washingtonians. Antitrust laws protect consumers when company executives conspire to rig the system. I will hold all of the conspirators accountable.”
The 14 resolutions so far:
- Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. for $11 million
- Tyson Foods for $10.5 million
- Perdue Farms, Inc. for $6.5 million
- Koch Foods Inc. for $1.4 million
- Peco Foods, Inc. for $800,000
- Mountaire Farms, Inc. for $775,000
- George’s, Inc. for $750,000
- Mar Jac Poultry for $725,000
- Amick Farms, LLC for $600,000
- Fieldale Farms Corp. For $475,000
- Simmons Foods, Inc. for $425,000
- Case Foods, Inc. for $395,000
- O.K. Foods, Inc. for $375,000
- Harrison Poultry, Inc. for $290,000
The remaining chicken producers named in the lawsuit are Foster Farms, Sanderson Farms, Wayne Farms, House of Raeford Farms, and Norman W. Fries doing business as Claxton Poultry Farms, Inc.
A trial against those five chicken producers is scheduled for October 2024.
Two other states, Alaska and New Mexico, have also brought similar lawsuits against national chicken producers.