(The Center Square) – Kim Plese, former small business owner and prior candidate for Spokane County commissioner, announced her candidacy for City Council president of Spokane Wednesday.
“I’m running for Spokane City Council President because our City Council must do better about working for the citizens of Spokane, not for personal agendas,” said Plese in a statement. “The current Council majority spends more time and taxpayer dollars weighing in on issues that are outside of the scope of their official duties rather than reaching solutions on critical issues including housing, homelessness, and public safety.”
Plese, who was owner of Plese Printing and Marketing for the past 30 years, wants to bring some of that experience to the city council.
“It’s clear we need new leadership on our City Council,” Plese said, adding, “I will be the leader who rolls up her sleeves and gets the Council’s priorities back on track.”
She will be running against current City Council President Breean Beggs if he chooses to run for reelection.
There was speculation that Beggs, whose term expires this year, could throw his hat in the ring as a mayoral candidate. However, after telling the Spokesman-Review he has “no intent” to run for mayor, it's likely he’ll be seeking a third term on the City Council, and his second as Council president.
Unlike the six Council seats, which are elected two each from three districts, the Council president position is at-large, and thus open to all candidates citywide.
Plese lambasted the council’s current spending habits, stating “Over the last few years, the City Council’s budget has doubled from $1 million to over $2 million with little to show for it.”
She also brought up increased crime rates, car thefts, and fentanyl overdoses, which are up over 1200% in Spokane County since 2017 as previously reported by The Center Square.
Plese was born and raised in Spokane, and graduated from Washington State University with a bachelors in social work. She cited her service as board president of both the Executive Women International Spokane Chapter and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Spokane County as relative experience to the office.
She did not reply to a request for comment.
More information can be found on her campaign website.