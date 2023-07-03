(The Center Square) – The Port of Seattle is awarding six organizations with a combined $1.3 million to address economic hardships in South King County.
The newly announced funds are part of the third cycle of the South King County Community Impact Fund. Approximately $10 million is set to be distributed to awarded organizations between 2019 and 2023 to address noise mitigation, environmental health and sustainability in ethnically diverse communities in South King County, according to the port.
As of June 30, there have been 21 South King County organizations that received funding through the first three cycles of the South King County Community Impact Fund Economic Recovery Program.
“So many families continue to face economic uncertainty and hardship . . . they’re still finding their footing from COVID-19,” Port of Seattle Commission Vice President Toshiko Grace Hasegawa said in a statement. “This economic recovery program ensures that economic development opportunities reach into diverse communities and creates pipelines to careers at the port.”
The Seattle Port is also launching its fourth cycle of the South King County Community Impact Fund with a total of $2.5 million available for eligible organizations.
Applicants can apply for up to $100,000 for a single year of funding and $250,000 in multi-year funding. Project proposals must be related to workforce development, job creation or other economic recovery solutions in port-related industries. The projects must also benefit South King County neighborhoods that are economically vulnerable.
Organizations can apply for the fourth cycle of the South King County Community Impact Fund through July 21, 2023.
The six organizations receiving funds from the South King County Community Impact Fund’s third cycle include:
African Chamber of Commerce of the Pacific Northwest
BIPOC Apostrophe
Boys and Girls Clubs of King County
Casa Latina
Serve Ethiopians
Your Money Matters Mentoring