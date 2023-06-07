(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Ecology's second quarterly auction of emissions allowances under the cap-and-trade program saw a 60% increase in money raised from $300 million to $480.5 million.
The first auction was held on Feb. 28 and had $300 million raised after selling 6.18 million allowances for $48.50 per ton price. The May 31 auction sold 8.6 million allowances at $56.01 per allowance. The total amount raised for the May auction is derived from multiplying the $56.01 per ton price by the 8.6 million allowances sold.
An Ecology spokesperson confirmed the math but wrote in an email that "we won't be able to confirm the total revenue raised until we issue the Public Proceeds Report on June 28, since it takes time for all those transactions to settle."
The auction is part of the state's cap-and-trade program, which requires companies that emit greenhouse gases over a certain threshold to purchase allowances held during quarterly auctions. The original floor price for an allowance in the February and May auctions was $22.20. As with the first auction, the vast majority of allowances were purchased by entities that had to comply with the program.
Although Ecology has yet to comment on the auction proceeds, Washington Policy Center Environmental Director Todd Myers wrote in a blog post that as a result of the latest auction, the program had added a total of $.45 cents per gallon to the price of gas and $.54 per gallon to the price of diesel.
"Although Washington is paying more for CO2 emissions than California, that additional cost doesn't help the environment – it just harms our economy," he wrote. "As long as the governor and agency staff continue to deny that reality, Washington residents will pay a high price for energy, but won't receive the environmental benefits they are paying for.
"Fundamentally, Washington's climate policies are designed to be inflexible and narrow the scope of climate innovation. That lack of flexibility drives the tax on CO2 emissions up, putting more money into the state budget. Washington could more effectively and efficiently reduce emissions, but the system is designed to prioritize government, not the climate."