(The Center Square) – Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant is proposing an ordinance that would cap late fees for overdue rent at no more than $10 a month.
The socialist city councilmember cited in the bill that while many Seattle landlords do not charge punishing late fees, many do treat late fees as yet another opportunity to exploit their renters.
Some Seattle renters previously told Sawant’s office that they have been charged upwards of $250 as soon as rent is overdue.
“For working-class renters, this is a punch in the gut for being a few days late on rent and for people who are temporarily unable to pay rent, late fees can spiral out of control,” Sawant’s proposed ordinance states.
Sawant’s proposal would follow similar laws already passed in the nearby cities of Auburn and Burien, in which the late fee cap is $10.
The Seattle Department of Construction will enforce the legislation if passed by the council and signed into law. The Department’s Property Owner and Tenant Assistance group is dealing with a substantial increase in call volume and response time to inquiries for assistance. Staffing levels are also at or over capacity, according to the proposed ordinance.
In 2022, the average Seattle one-bedroom apartment rent was $1,970 a month. Whereas the average rent in Washington state was $1,490 for a comparable one-bedroom apartment. According to Powell Property Management, rent prices in Seattle are expected to continue to increase in 2023. All of King County is anticipated to see a rise in rents by 16% this year.
The City of Seattle has provided rental assistance as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, the city partnered with United Way of King County and community-based organizations to distribute a total of $40.2 million in Emergency Rental Assistance to 7,842 households.
During a discussion on the proposed bill in the Seattle Sustainability and Renters’ Rights Committee on April 7, Seattle City Councilmember Sara Nelson said landlords have spoken out in opposition of the bill. According to Nelson, landlords that have reached out to the city council said they “don’t charge late fees to make more money, they spell out late fees in the rental agreement in order to encourage tenants to pay the rent on time.”
The ordinance passed out of the Sustainability and Renters’ Rights Committee by a unanimous vote. It will be presented to the Seattle City Council for a final vote on April 18.