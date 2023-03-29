(The Center Square) – A Washington State House of Representatives committee gave a do-pass recommendation on a 6-3 vote during executive session to an amended version of legislation that would reclassify possession of a controlled substance as a misdemeanor rather than a gross misdemeanor.
A misdemeanor is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000, while the maximum punishment for a gross misdemeanor is 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.
The lesser charge in Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 5536 was the result of a striker amendment – which removes everything after the title and inserts a whole new bill – by Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry Committee Chair Roger Goodman, D-Kirkland, on Tuesday evening that reclassified possession of a controlled substance as a misdemeanor from a gross misdemeanor in the underlying bill.
The committee’s assistant ranking minority member, Rep. Dan Griffey, R-Allyn, introduced an amendment to reclassify possession as a gross misdemeanor, but it was voted down.
Committee Vice Chair Tarra Simmons, D-Bremerton explained why she voted against the amendment.
“I personally believe that substance use disorder is a health issue and that by making it a misdemeanor is going too far, as the chair’s striker does,” she said. “So reinstating into a gross misdemeanor really doesn’t make sense. It’s just more punishment where people really need more health care.”
When it came time to vote on the entire amended bill, Rep. Jenny Graham, R-Spokane, said the legislation doesn’t do enough to help those with a stubborn substance abuse problem, as well as others impacted by that addiction.
“If we’re talking about having compassion for the people that have substance abuse, we need to have compassion for our families, for our businesses and our communities that are no longer safe because, again, we’re moving in the wrong direction for being able to deal with dangerous people that refuse to get help,” she said.
“Yes” votes on the bill included Goodman, Simmons, as well as Rep. Lauren Davis, D-Shoreline, Rep. Marry Fosse, D-Everett, and Rep. Bill Ramos, D-Issaquah, as well as Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale.
“No” votes included Griffey, Graham, and Rep. Darya Farivar, D-Seattle.
Earlier this month, after a contentious floor fight, the Senate passed legislation that would make possession a gross misdemeanor.
Because the bill was amended by House members after it passed the Senate, the bill will have to be sent back to the Senate to concur on the changes after the full House votes on the legislation.
Lawmakers are grappling with drug legislation this session as the result of the state Supreme Court’s February 2021 Blake ruling, which struck down the statute that made possession of controlled substances a class C felony – punishable by up to 5 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine – and removed any criminal penalties for possession.
The ruling came in the case of a Spokane woman, Shannon Blake, who had received a pair of jeans from a friend with a small bag of methamphetamine in a pocket.
In response, the Legislature that same year established a simple misdemeanor penalty for possession, but it is set to expire on July 1.