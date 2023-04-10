(The Center Square) – Students and parents at Seattle Public Schools are beginning to speak out against proposed cuts as the district handles a $131 million budget deficit.
Last week, parents, faculty, community leaders, alumni, musicians and students rallied to save Washington Middle School’s music program, which school leaders have proposed to cut by half next school year.
Seattle Public Schools’ central office is expected to see budget cuts of $33 million for the next academic year. The proposed budget plan calls for reducing central staff positions by nearly 11%, according to Interim Deputy Superintendent Fred Podesta.
This could include cuts that would displace the Washington Middle School’s band teacher.
According to a press release, the cut would consolidate the school’s entire music program, including choir, band and orchestra into a single teaching position, and the loss of jazz instruction during the school day.
The coalition of students and parents protested the proposed cuts at the April 4 Seattle Public Schools Board of Directors meeting. A number of students and parents spoke against the cuts during the meetings, saying that music is a critical part of their education. A rally was held on April 7 as well.
“I believe that this music community created at [Washington Middle School] would be negatively impacted with these larger class sizes due to the proposed budget cuts,” 6th grader Jo Chick said in the Seattle Schools board meeting on April 4.
Washington Middle School is considered one of the most diverse middle schools in Seattle with 80% of students belonging to the Black and Indigenous people of color community, according to the Washington state Enrollment 2022-23 School Year Report Card.
The music program at Washington Middle School has grown increasingly diverse in recent years due to a renewed focus by educators on ensuring the program is accessible, according to the press release.
“Music classrooms are a beautiful space at school where students find a sense of belonging, safety, joy, passion and learn how to collaborate and cooperate in large group settings,” said Jared Sessink, the director for bands and jazz at Garfield High School. “Seeing these spaces be reduced to bare bones is devastating.”