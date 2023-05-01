(The Center Square) – Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee couched his time in office as one that has seen a number of major achievements on behalf of the people of the Evergreen State during an announcement Monday that he will not seek an unprecedented fourth term.
“Our last decade of Washington’s storied history is one of growth and innovation,” Inslee, 72, said in news release. “I am proud to have played a role in our state’s leadership on so many fronts. We’ve passed the nation’s best climate policies, the most successful family leave benefits, the best college scholarship programs, a more fair legal justice system, and the most protective actions against gun violence. We’ve shown that diversity is a strength worth fighting for. This has been ten years of dynamic success.”
After serving as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1993 to 1995 and again from 1991 to 2012, Inslee was first elected as governor in 2012. He is only the second Washington governor elected to three consecutive terms. The other is Republican Dan Evans, who served as governor from 1965 until 1977.
In Washington, there is no limit to the number of terms a governor may serve.
Inslee briefly made a bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 on a platform of fighting climate change. Gaining little traction, he suspended his campaign in the summer of 2019 and pivoted to running for governor again and winning a third term.
Democrats gained full control of a previously divided state Legislature in 2018, leading in subsequent years to the passage of a number of bills supported by Inslee, including legislation to fight climate change, a new capital gains tax, imposition of stricter firearms regulations, and abortion rights.
Earlier this year, a cap-and-trade system for carbon emissions in the state went into effect as part of the Climate Commitment Act of 2021, with the first auction in February bringing in nearly $300 million.
In March, the state Supreme Court upheld a capital gains tax Inslee had touted as a way to address what he and some others consider the most regressive tax system in the nation.
Last week, Inslee signed a trio of gun-control bills into law, including a ban on so-called assault weapons that is already being challenged in court by gun rights organizations.
Also last week, Inslee signed into law five bills strengthening Washington’s abortion and gender-affirming care protections. Previously, Inslee had the state Department of Corrections spend nearly $1.3 million to purchase a three-year stockpile of mifepristone – the first pill in a two-drug abortion regimen – in anticipation of court rulings that could limit the drug’s availability.
Inslee said it’s time to “pass the torch,” but it remains to be seen who will be Washington’s next governor after his term ends on January 13, 2025.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz are two prominent Democrats who have publicly been mentioned as possible candidates as Washington's next governor. King County Executive Dow Constantine had been considered a potential gubernatorial hopeful as well, but he bowed out of the 2024 governor’s race in mid-March.
As for what’s next for Inslee after three terms as Washington’s governor, his office was noncommittal.
“Hard to speculate at this time,” the governor’s spokesperson Mike Faulk emailed The Center Square in response to a question about Inslee’s post-gubernatorial plans.