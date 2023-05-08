(The Center Square) – Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday afternoon signed several housing bills into law.
“This session our Legislature needed to go big so people can go home,” Inslee said at a ceremony from the SEIU 775 building in Seattle. “And our Legislature, I’m happy to say, has gone big this year so people can go home. Congratulations to the state of Washington. We’re signing some great bills here today.”
The governor signed nine bills into law:
Substitute House Bill 1074 establishes rules to ensure landlords fairly and promptly return tenants’ damage deposits after they move out.
Engrossed Second Substitute House Bill 1110 allows for more “middle housing” – that is, the construction of a variety of different types of residences.
Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1293 streamlines local design review processes.
Engrossed House Bill 1337 makes it easier for homeowners to add accessory dwelling units, or ADUs.
Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 5045 creates a property tax exemption for ADUs to owners who offer them at rent affordable to people making 60% of the area’s median income.
Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5197 modifies eviction notice and eviction legal process requirements to give tenants more options and latitude.
Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 5258 reforms regulations for small-scale condominiums.
Second Substitute Senate Bill 5290 supports local governments in streamlining their permit processes for new housing.
Engrossed Senate Substitute Bill 5702 expands a state pilot program that offers support services to students facing homelessness and foster youth.
Inslee framed the challenge of homelessness as one of a lack of housing.
“We’ve had a million new Washingtonians move into the state in the last decade, and we simply have not built enough housing for them to live in,” he said. “The bills we are signing today, I believe, will make significant progress in removing the barriers from that housing.”
More than 25,000 people are living on the street or in emergency and transitional housing across the state, an 11% increase from 2020, according to the Washington State Department of Commerce.
“I want to say this at the outset as to why these bills are so important,” the governor said. “Homelessness is a housing crisis. I want to make this clear. Homelessness is a housing crisis.”
Inslee did, however, acknowledge the role that mental illness and substance abuse plays in homelessness.
“Yes, we need to improve our mental health system, and we are,” he said. “Yes, we need to provide more drug treatment for people. But fundamentally we don’t have enough roofs for people to be under in the state of Washington.”
Inslee credited the Legislature with its multi-pronged approach to facilitating the building of more housing in the state.
“I want to express my appreciation that the Legislature this year responded to my call to go big in public investment,” he said. “I think it’s a great thing that they put in over a billion dollars this year in housing in the state of Washington. This is a great achievement that will be in the budget I will sign.”
A total of $519 million would be spent on housing and shelter programs to fight homelessness, per the operating budget passed by lawmakers this session. It is part of more than $1 billion in total spending on homelessness when combined with construction programs in the separate capital budget that also cleared the Legislature this session.