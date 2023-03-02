(The Center Square) – “Good morning. I’m Lisa Brown, and I do believe in a better way. So today I’m announcing my campaign to be the mayor of the city I love, Spokane,” said Brown after taking the podium Thursday morning at the Spokane Women’s Club in front of a gathering of campaign supporters and press.
“I left a good job at the State Department of Commerce, and I’m running for mayor because the ineffective leader-ship coming out of the mayor Woodward's office has been holding us back,” she went on to say.
Brown’s opponent in the race, and current mayor of Spokane Nadine Woodward, took to Twitter to give her take on how good of a job Brown did at the Department of Commerce.
“Lisa Brown has been running for office for over 30 years and has never seen a tax hike she did not support,” said Woodward, adding “Lisa Brown’s record is clear and we can’t afford to see what she does next.”
The tweet included a graphic that called out Brown for voting for “over $2 billion in tax hikes while giving herself a pay raise, to raise education prices in Washington State, for a property tax increase, [and] to pass a state income tax.”
That concern for Brown’s record was echoed by John Estey, Executive Director of the Spokane Good Government Alliance.
“If you ask anyone in the State of Washington if homelessness has gotten better in the three years that Lisa Brown has been Director of the Department tasked with solving homelessness, the answer will be a resounding NO,” said Estey to The Center Square via email. “Spokane families deserve safety and security - they are not going to find it with Lisa Brown. Her record makes that painfully obvious.”
Mayor Woodward’s recent “State of the City” address focused heavily on the themes of public safety and the issues of homelessness in Spokane, as reported by The Center Square.
Brown’s campaign website lists work experience relevant to the position, saying “In addition to her academic career, Lisa brings a lifetime of community leadership to Spokane. Lisa was a citizen legislator for 20 years, representing the Third Legislative District, first in the state House of Representatives and then in the state Senate.”