(The Center Square) – The Spokane Community, Housing, and Human Services department has opened up a Request for Proposal for local entities to the tune of $9 million in government funding.
The funding comes with some strings attached, chief among them being the operation of Spokane’s largest homeless shelter, the Trent Resource and Assistance Center or TRAC.
The shelter opened last fall in a former warehouse located at 4320 E Trent Ave. in Spokane.
At the time of opening the shelter had 40 beds, and the city stated that “capacity will grow to at least 250 over time.” For its opening year, the City Council approved a $2.4 million contract with the Guardians Foundation for operation of the facility
In the notice of funding availability posted earlier this week, that capacity has grown to “up to 350 [beds for] homeless individuals with ability to [provide additional beds] during inclement weather.”
According to the notice, whoever picks up the contract will have to “offer three meals a day to guests, with two meals being hot; manage maintenance of the shelter including ensuring cleanliness and minor repairs,” as well as services.
Those services are included, but not limited to;
- Acting as a coordinated entry access point
- Conducting outreach services
- Providing transportation
- Offering case management
- Referrals for homeless and precariously housed persons
Also required is working with other community service providers for access to other public services, other service provider locations including but not limited to services assisting with;
- Employment
- Housing
- Mental health services
- Substance use disorder treatment
- Job training
- Education
The contract holder will be required to provide “daily usage data via Sheltermespokane.org as well as the City of Spokane’s Community Management Information System,” both of which need to be updated daily.
Based on that $9 million figure, all of these services must be provided at a rough rate of just over $2100 per bed per month.
The timeline for this contract is also quick, with requests for proposals opening Tuesday and running through Aug. 18.
The handoff from the Guardians Foundation is scheduled to take place on Oct. 16th this fall, leaving not much time for either applicants or the city.
The proposal lists eligible applicants as “governmental entities serving within the City of Spokane, public and private nonprofit organizations – typically 501(c)(3), private for-profit organizations, and faith-based organizations.”
Further details including applications, a budget workbook, a risk questionnaire, as well as the full funding proposal which includes a detailed timeline are available on the city’s website.