(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane is facing some tough budgetary choices before the year is out.
Current projections place the unallocated strategic reserve at $9.2 million in the red, and the targeted total for the general reserve, where $19.1 million remains, is nearly $50 million short of where it's legally obligated to be by city law.
The meeting opened with Council President Breean Beggs highlighting the recent ordinance it passed to bring greater transparency and accountability to the budgeting process from the Mayor's office and quickly descended into numbers with the city's budget manager.
"[Mayor Woodward's] administration has said that there is a $5.1 million surplus from 2022," said Budget Manager Matt Boston. "[Accounting for] the roughly $14 million that we committed one-time funds to, that $5 million surplus, realistically once we take that [$14 million] out, is probably closer to a $9 million deficit if you were to look at it purely from your year's revenues versus your year's expenses."
"One of our guiding budget principles is not using one-time funds for ongoing expenses. [That is currently] something that we are doing at an alarming rate from my perspective," Boston added.
According to Title 7, Chapter 8, Section 10, Article 1, Subsection (G)(1) of the Spokane Municipal Code, "the city shall maintain a minimum General Fund Reserve balance of 25% of ongoing expenses in the General Fund."
The funds must be "unencumbered," meaning if they are tied up in investments, those must be marked to market at a price they would liquidate for present day.
This means that many of the long-term positions the City took with conservative investments have done poorly in this economy of rising interest rates and high inflation.
Boston then presented a graph of the unallocated reserve fund for the last five years.
- 2019 - 24,941,988
- 2020 - 28,119,835
- 2021 - 20,728,352
- 2022 - 15,868,414
- 2023 - (9,240,703)
"You can see a pretty rapid decline over the last five years," he added.
The Government Financial Officers Association recommends that "at a minimum, general purpose governments, regardless of size, maintain unrestricted budgetary fund balance in their general fund of no less than two months of regular general fund operating revenues or regular general fund operating expenditures."
This equates to roughly 16.75% of the overall yearly budget. Spokane is currently sitting at 15.74% reserves, according to Boston's calculations.
"The big one for me is the overall expenses...looks to be about $6.8 million over budget," said Boston.
He went on to advocate for, as Councilmember Michael Cathcart suggested, exploring opportunities outside the general fund to allocate to some of these unfunded projects.
Councilmember Betsy Wilkerson, who is running for council president this year, even suggested that the council could be put in a situation where they need to go to the ballot to ask for levy funding.
Boston didn't have good news.
"The general fund doesn't have the capacity to take this. It barely has the capacity to take the expenditures that we have as it is. So to add an influx of an eight-figure number is gonna make it very, very difficult," he said near the close of the meeting. The eight figures was a reference to next week's meeting, which includes unfunded obligations to deal with the homelessness crisis in Spokane.
Ultimately, the solution Boston suggested was simple in concept yet difficult in execution.
"Making sure that we're matching those budget principles of ongoing expenditures with ongoing revenues. That's something we really need to do," said Boston after again reminding anyone listening that one-time funds should not be used for recurring expenses.
Six more meetings are scheduled before the Supplemental Budget Ordinance vote on July 10th. And, at a minimum, it appears the council will have to find at least $6.8 million dollars in the recurring expenses category, as well as one-time unfunded expenses yet to be accounted for.