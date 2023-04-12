(The Center Square) – Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is proposing legislation to update the city’s industrial and maritime strategy with the goal of creating 35,000 new jobs and 3,000 new homes over the next 20 years.
The proposed update would create three new industrial zones for the city: a Maritime, Manufacturing and Logistics zone for strengthened land use protections for the city’s industrial and maritime areas; an Industry and Innovation zone to encourage new development in multi-story buildings that accommodate industrial businesses; and an Urban Industrial zone to increase employment between industrial areas and neighboring residential areas in Georgetown, South Park and Ballard.
Out of the 3,000 homes new homes, approximately 2,100 would be in mixed-use development outside of industrial areas in Seattle’s Georgetown, Ballard, Judkins Park and South Park districts.
The city estimates the 2,100 homes would generate approximately $19.8 Million for affordable housing through its Mandatory Housing Affordability program. The program requires housing developers to contribute through either a payment or provided benefit in consideration of a proposed project.
The proposed changes to the industrial and maritime strategy would require developers to make an in-lieu payment of $5 to $16 per square feet on all developed floor area in the building, according to the Seattle Industrial and Maritime Strategy Director’s Report and Recommendation.
The remaining 900 homes would be a part of the proposed Urban Industrial zone, with at least half of the homes dedicated to being affordable to households with incomes at 90% of the Area Median Income or below.
“Speaking on behalf of a number of property owners in [South Downtown District] near the Lander Station, this legislation is a useful first step in addressing the pressing needs for new zoning in and around Light Rail Stations in our industrial lands,” said Ted Lehmann of Stack Family Properties in a statement. “It will incentivize commercial transportation oriented development and create new economic opportunities for Seattle.”