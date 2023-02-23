(The Center Square) – A bill that would expand tax rebates for Washington newspapers has been amended to strip out language praising papers for being the watchdogs of taxpayers.
That praise has been replaced with language calling out the costs to local governments of Washington state’s open records law.
The previous language read, “Studies have revealed a correlation between the loss of local journalism and higher taxes."
The amended language reads, “Newspapers in Washington state have lobbied and editorialized for open public records, and fought attempts to rein in frivolous requests, costing local and state governments millions of dollars each year."
This more negative language to SB 5199 was proposed by state Sen. Kevin Van De Wege, D-Sequim, who explained his reasoning to the Senate Ways & Means Committee, of which he is a member.
“My amendment just changes some intent language that talks about taxes being higher in certain places where newspaper coverage isn’t as good,” Van De Wege said in the Monday meeting of the committee. “I disagree with that, and there’s not a study cited. I think our Republican colleagues, our friends across the aisle, do a good job of making our tax votes aware to the public. And it replaces it with some language about public records requests and the stance that newspapers have proudly taken around those.”
Before Van De Wege’s testimony, a Senate staffer also told the committee that the bill has a narrowed focus and a new fiscal note.
A previous version of the bill would have had “$9.8 million four-year revenue impact,” the staffer said, which was in line with what The Center Square previously reported about the bill.
The new fiscal note would reduce state revenues an estimated $4 million over four years, or “roughly $6 million” less than what was initially proposed, the staffer said.
A “do pass” recommendation was given to the bill by the Ways & Means Committee, ushering it forward for a future Senate floor vote.