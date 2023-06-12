(The Center Square) – The Port of Seattle is caught in the crossfire of complicated negotiations between the Pacific Maritime Association and International Longshore and Warehouse Union.
According to the Pacific Maritime Association, work slowdowns directed by union officials halted ground operations at marine terminals on June 9. This resulted in longshore workers being sent home.
The Pacific Maritime Association stated that the following day, the International Longshore and Warehouse Union refused to dispatch any longshore workers to container terminals, which resulted in the Port of Seattle shutting down and leaving U.S. exports sitting idle at the docks.
However, International Longshore and Warehouse Union President Willie Adams put out a statement that same day stating that “despite what you are hearing from [Pacific Maritime Association], west coast ports are open as we continue to work under our expired collective bargaining agreement,” Adams said in a statement.
The Center Square was directed to the Northwest Seaport Alliance, which manages the marine cargo properties for both the Port of Seattle and Port of Tacoma. According to Melanie Stambaugh, director of communications at the Northwest Seaport Alliance, the level of operations in the marine terminal’s two harbors currently vary, with some exports still waiting to be shipped. However, there are no cost estimates at this time in relation to work stoppage at the Seattle Port.
“We don’t have any estimates regarding impacts at this time,” Stambaugh said to The Center Square in an email. “We do have four vessels at anchor waiting to go to berth in our gateway.”
The Pacific Maritime Association stated that West Coast port operations are critical to the U.S. national supply chain with the ports accounting for roughly 12% of the nation’s gross domestic product. The Seattle Port anticipates its operating revenue to be $953.7 million in 2023, according to its latest budget. That is roughly a 24% increase, or $186.8 million, from 2022.
The International Longshore and Warehouse Union and Pacific Maritime Association have been negotiating for a new collective bargaining agreement since the previous one expired on July 1, 2022. The collective bargaining agreement covers over 22,000 longshore workers at 29 U.S. West Coast ports.
Longshore worker wages as part of the previous collective bargaining agreement started at $32.31 per hour for casuals and increased with experience, skill and hazard level, according to the union's website