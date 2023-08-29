(The Center Square) – Members of the Spokane City Council have chosen Ryan Oelrich, executive director of community organization Priority Spokane, as their newest colleague.
He was one of five applicants interviewed last week as a replacement for the District 2, Position 1 seat of Lori Kinnear, who is now council president. She will serve until December, as will Oelrich, who was approved by a 5-1 vote during Monday's city council meeting.
“Just thanks to everybody that participated,” Councilmember Karen Stratton said. “I think this decision is a good one. I think there’s some good experience that Ryan can bring to us and bring to the community.”
Councilmember Betsy Wilkerson said it wasn't easy.
“It really was a difficult decision,” she noted.
Councilmember Jonathan Bingle, the lone "no" vote, was more tepid in his reception of Oelrich.
“I know that Ryan is going to be approved tonight," he said prior to the vote. "I’ll be voting against, not in any condemnation of Ryan, I just think we had a couple better options when we were looking at a three month window of putting in somebody with more experience when it came to the city, the city budget, the inner workings. So for that reason I’ll be voting against, but I will welcome him to the team after he’s appointed."
Councilmember Zach Zappone was generally supportive of the appointment, but expressed some trepidation about the selection process.
“Thank you to all the applicants," he said. "It’s always a little stressful when you have to publicly interview for your job interview instead of privately doing it."
Zappone went on to say, “I’m glad to be supporting Ryan Oelrich for the next council member. I’m confident that he’ll do a great job in the short period of time."
Oelrich will represent District 2 until either Katey Treloar or Paul Dillon, the two candidates on the November ballot, are elected and sworn in.
“We had some great candidates who applied," Kinnear said a Tuesday news release. "This was a tough choice, and I look forward to working with our newest council member."