(The Center Square) - The new Seattle Housing Levy would fund the construction of more than 3,100 new homes, both for rent and for sale.
The 2023 Housing Levy, which was announced Wednesday, is expected to generate nearly 35% more units of affordable rental housing than the 2016 levy, which is set to expire at the end of the year.
The Seattle city council has worked on amending a new levy for months.
“This housing levy renewal legislation affirms the bold investment into the health and resilience of our city proposed by the mayor, and reflects Councilmember priorities that will enhance our focus on serving communities most impacted by our housing, homelessness, and displacement crises,” Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda said in a Wednesday press conference.
“This package goes beyond creating just units — it invests in the stability and well-being of our neighbors, the workers and the communities who make up the fabric of our city,” she continued.
The city of Seattle initially created the Housing Levy in 1986 to fund affordable housing in the city. The program has created and preserved more than 11,000 affordable rental homes and created more than 1,000 homeownership opportunities.
The city council will further discuss the levy in a committee meeting on June 7. If they approve it, the levy will appear on Seattle residents' ballots on Nov. 7.
The levy would take effect in 2024, and an oversight committee would be created at that time to review annual reports. The Office of Housing would oversee the funds and projects.
The levy proposes lifting the limit on property taxes for a maximum of seven years. Property taxes would increase during those seven years to help provide housing for low-income residents.
The levy is estimated to create $138.6 million a year in funding for a seven-year total budget of $970 million.
The funding will cover different projects which focus on different aspects of low-income housing, including affordable rental housing, rent supplementing, and wage stabilization.
“It's a commitment to housing our people with the kind of love, compassion and dedication that will transform lives and begin repairing the traumas of previous generations,” Derrick Belgarde, executive director of the Chief Seattle Club, said.