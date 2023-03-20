(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Council will vote to extend a property tax exemption for five properties that provide nearly a quarter of its units to rent-restricted tenants.
The city of Seattle’s Multifamily Tax Exemption is a 12-year property tax exemption that is set to expire at the end of 2023. The new bill would extend the sunset date to the end of 2024. The program is authorized by Washington state and is implemented locally. Seattle first initiated the tax exemption in 1998 and has been reauthorized six times since then.
The Multifamily Tax Exemption is one tool used by the city to provide more affordable housing. The five properties considered for the extension provide approximately 700 units of housing. City officials added that an estimated 15-25 new properties could be added under the current version of the tax exemption if the sunset date is changed to Dec. 31, 2024.
Participating properties will receive property tax exemptions for 12 years in exchange for the property owner making 20%-25% of its units remain income and rent restricted. Properties can exit the program at any time.
The Station at Othello Park in southeast Seattle provides the largest number of housing units out of the five properties with 71, according to a presentation to the Seattle Finance and Housing Committee on March 20.
“I support this legislation because it is a win-win, because in addition to the tax benefits to the property owners, we’re also getting . . . 223 affordable units so that benefits the city and its tenants,” Seattle City Councilmember Sarah Nelson said at the meeting.
City officials expect an extension of the Multifamily Tax Exemption to enable the Seattle Office and Housing and City Council to focus its legislative efforts on the renewal of the Seattle Housing Levy, which will be on the ballot next month.
The levy would establish a tax rate of 34 cents per $1,000. A median homeowner in Seattle would pay an estimated $313 a year if passed by voters, rather than $114 they currently pay through the levy, according to city documents.
The legislation was passed out of the Finance and Housing Committee by a 5-0 vote. It will go for a final vote by the full city council on March 28.