(The Center Square) – Employers in Washington state aren’t having much difficulty hiring workers, according to a report released Wednesday by WalletHub.
The personal finance website compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on the rate of job openings for both the latest month and the past 12 months in order to determine its state rankings.
Washington ranked No. 49 overall on the list – the higher the number, the fewer employers seemed to grapple with bringing people on board – with a job openings rate for the last month of 4.9% and a job openings rate for the past 12 months of 5.9%.
“Washington employers have the third smallest hiring struggle in the U.S.,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez told The Center Square via email. “It has some of the lowest job opening rates, both in the latest month and over the past 12 months.”
That speaks well of Washington’s ability to retain workers, she noted.
“Although the labor force participation rate is still very low, it seems that Washington businesses are capable of keeping the employees they have,” Gonzalez said. “This is an indication that employees might be getting a better work-life balance and more flexibility with their work schedule.”
Patrick Connor, the Washington state director for the National Federation of Independent Business, was less sanguine.
“The WalletHub article is an interesting snapshot of Washington state’s employment situation, but I don’t think it accurately portrays the broader picture of employment trends in our state,” he emailed The Center Square. “COVID-era workforce shortages and supply chain disruptions continue to plague Main Street.”
That reality is acknowledged in the WalletHub study that notes “the labor force participation rate is still below pre-pandemic levels, and is at one of the lowest points in decades.”
Connor continued, “Given this long, slow march toward economic recovery, I think many small-business owners who were forced to modify their hours, staffing levels, and other business operations have begun to look at those changes as the new normal. And, with another recession looming, many have likely begun taking down their help wanted signs.”
Washington bested its Pacific Northwest neighbors in WalletHub’s study, with Oregon ranked No. 40 and Idaho ranked No. 32.
Per the report, the 10 states where employers struggle the most to hire are:
1. Alaska
2. Georgia
3. West Virginia
4. Louisiana
5. Virginia
6. South Carolina
7. Arkansas
8. Maryland
9. Montana
10. Colorado
The 10 states and state designate where employers struggle the least to hire are:
51. New York
50. District of Columbia
49. Washington
48. California
47. Indiana
46. Utah
45. Connecticut
44. New Jersey
43. Arizona
42. Hawaii