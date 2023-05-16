(The Center Square) - Washington state is contemplating an increased toll rate for the Hood River Bridge to help finance a $520 million replacement bridge expected in 2031, with some scenarios doubling the price. While some of the potential toll increases could skyrocket for truckers, industry advocates say the proposal has slipped under their radar.
Built in 1924, the Hood River Bridge crosses from Washington to Oregon and connects the cities of White Salmon and Bingen in Washington with the city of Hood River in Oregon. It is the second oldest bridge on the Columbia River and is considered a vital piece of the local transportation infrastructure.
However, the Port of Hood River, which operates the bridge, says it is reaching its end of life and is vulnerable to earthquakes. Additionally, the bridge has an 80,000 lb. weight limit that restricts certain trucks from operating on it.
“A new bridge would improve the movement of people and goods across the Columbia River in our part of the Gorge,” according to a post from the Port of Hood River’s website. “The proposed replacement bridge facility would address problems with river navigation, vehicle travel, pedestrian/bicycle connections, and safety. A new bridge also would support a thriving economy and livable communities.”
In 2022, the Washington Legislature passed SB 5689 tasking the Washington State Transportation Commission to complete a traffic and revenue study of the Hood River Bridge.
So far, the project has received $80 million from Washington and $10 million from Oregon in committed funding. It anticipates receiving another $160 million in state funding and up to $200 million in federal grants. Depending on the final figures, toll revenue would have to cover between $75-125 million.
The existing toll rate depends on the type of vehicle and form of payment. Regular passenger vehicles and pickups can pay as little as $1 if they use a transponder, while commercial trucks and vans pay $4 if they have a transponder. Five-axle trucks, or semi-trucks, pay a rate of $10 when using a transponder.
Under one scenario in the draft traffic and revenue report, the toll rate for regular vehicles using a transponder could double starting in the 2024 fiscal year and then increase by 15% every five years starting in fiscal year 2036. By fiscal year 2051, the toll rate under one scenario requiring $125 million in toll revenue for the project could be as high as $9/60 for regular vehicles. However, the toll rate for semi-trucks would go up to as high as $72 by the same year, though the rate would be $47.50 if using a transponder. The draft report assumes the new bridge and tolling system will be completed by 2031.
One of the challenges facing decision-makers will be whether to include reduced rates for low-income households or a flat rate for drivers who use the bridge more than 20 times a month. If a low-income program was introduced for people making half of a $50,000 household income, gross revenue would decrease by 17% in 2031. A frequent user discount would decrease revenue by 12% in 2031.
Washington Trucking Association CEO Sheri Call told The Center Square that if “it increases capacity or creates new capacity, we’re generally supportive of tolls, but obviously that is a huge inflationary factor. A toll like that would be a pretty significant thing. Either people are forced into paying it…or it will cause diversion to go other routes. But it seems like no matter what, crossing from Oregon into Washington is going to cost you in tolls.”
WSTC’s final report is due to the legislature on June 30.