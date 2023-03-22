(The Center Square) – The Port of Seattle announced 22 awardees of its Tourism Marketing Support Program with a total of $200,000.
The 22 applicants will contribute a total matched fund amount of $123,089 as well, according to the Port. This is due to the program requiring a two-to-one match in fund expenditures.
Since the program started in 2016, the Seattle Port has awarded a total of 156 organizations with $1.1 million that was matched with $879,395.
Projects that are awarded funds through this program involve events, cultural attractions, trade shows, video production, media visits and online digital campaigns. Funds must be used for advertising, promoting or distributing information to attract out-of-state visitors through the use of Port-owned facilities. These facilities include the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, cruise terminals and recreational marinas, according to the Seattle Port.
According to the Port, $50,000 of the Tourism Marketing Support funding goes towards organizations in the development and growth of tourism, or nature tourism projects. Another $50,000 goes towards the promotion of diversity and inclusion in marketing projects.
“The Port’s Tourism Marketing Program helps local businesses share what makes Washington great with travelers from around the world — from the symphony to the Salish Sea,” Seattle Port Commissioner Fred Felleman said in a statement. “It’s essential that these efforts also increase visitors’ appreciation of stewarding the diversity of our region’s natural and cultural wealth which was key to making Washington their destination of choice.”
Out of the 22 projects, 15 received the maximum award of $10,000. This includes the City of Westport to create inclusive photo and video content; Seattle Historic Waterfront to promote the waterfront and its indigenous cultural heritage; and Whidbey & Camano Islands Tourism to promote its destination regeneration plan with the Transformational Travel Council.