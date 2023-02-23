(The Center Square) – Democrat leadership in the House of Representatives is open to considering a bill that would prevent businesses in Washington state, with some exceptions, from requiring a drug test to screen for cannabis usage as a condition of employment.
“You know, I think to be completely blunt, we are so focused on House bills right now, getting them through fiscal committees and then you know next week moving onto the floor, that we haven’t spent a ton of time discussing bills that we see headed over from the Senate,” Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, D-Burien, said during Democratic leaders’ weekly media availability event on Thursday afternoon.
The House majority leader went on to say, however, he hears from fellow legislators in support of providing more workplace protections for people who legally use cannabis. Lawmakers, he said, are working at not creating conflict with federal law, including certain job classes where cannabis use remains prohibited.
The possession and distribution of cannabis remains illegal under federal law, and is currently a Schedule I controlled substance under the Controlled Substances Act. As a result, the use, possession, or cultivation of cannabis remains a violation of federal law.
Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5123 passed out of the Senate on Wednesday.
“This section does not apply to an applicant applying for a position that requires a federal government background investigation or security clearance or in the airline or aerospace industries, or any other safety sensitive position for which impairment while working presents a substantial risk of death,” ESSB 5123 reads. “Such safety sensitive positions must be identified by the employer prior to the applicant's application for employment.”
Fitzgibbon indicated the bill’s chances of passing the House are good.
“I think we’re interested in the topic but it is not honestly something that we’ve looked at really closely at this point, but, you know, my guess is that I think we would be, you know, that it would receive a pretty warm reception,” he said.
Rep. Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma, reiterated what Fitzgibbon said.
“We’re pretty full eating all the bills that we have in the House this week, if you’re using that analogy,” the House speaker joked before getting more serious.
“This is challenging because we have these states like Washington where cannabis is legal and then these federal requirements where they treat it as completely an illegal substance from A to Z,” Jinkins noted. “Like I said, it’s creating workforce challenges for a lot of our business communities.”
In 2012, Washington became the first state in the country to legalize recreational use of cannabis and the first to allow sales of recreational cannabis.
Jinkins urged the federal government to take action on this issue.
“So this bill won’t address that, I don’t think – and I haven’t looked at the bill yet – but it sure would be nice if the feds worked on this issue for workforce and other reasons,” she said.