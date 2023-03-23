(The Center Square) – The Tacoma City Council passed its first neighborhood plan under the new Neighborhood Planning Program, which was launched in January 2022.
The McKinley Hill Neighborhood Plan seeks to achieve four goals: create a vibrant business district, improve walkability within the business district, activate open spaces and support options for housing, food and grocery services.
The Neighborhood Planning Program allocated $50,000 to support the implementation of short-term goals in the selected neighborhoods, including McKinley Hill. The city council is funding an additional $250,000 for the design of the new McKinley Streetscape, which will include bike parking and more trash cans.
The city is focusing on the McKinley Hill neighborhood because its demographics show a need for increased city efforts. The neighborhood has a total population of about 4,489 people, compared to Tacoma’s estimated 220,000+ total population, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. The median income for the neighborhood is $50,769 as compared to $69,956 in the City of Tacoma. There are 1,885 total housing units for a total of 1,850 current households in the neighborhood.
“The McKinley Hill community has always been willing to come together when there is work that needs to get done, and hundreds have helped shape this plan which will inform our future investments and partnerships as a city,” Tacoma City Councilmember Catherine Ushka said in a statement. “The city council is committed to bringing this vision to life and will review the plan’s progress each year.”
The Neighborhood Planning Program is the city’s attempt at its larger planning initiatives and goals by providing equitable planning and development services.