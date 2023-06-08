(The Center Square) - The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission, or UTC, has approved Puget Sound Energy’s Clean Energy Implementation Plan, or CEIP, as part of the 2019 Clean Energy Transformation Act, or CETA.
Washington’s largest utility provider, PSE was behind a bill proposed this session that would have prohibited it from installing natural gas in new residential and commercial buildings, while guaranteeing it 60% ownership of the clean energy it needs to comply with CETA. However, the bill did not pass.
Under CETA, utilities have to develop and submit plans every four years on how they will achieve the law’s goals for greenhouse gas emission reductions. The law requires that utilities be carbon neutral by 2030 and carbon free by 2045, though there are provisions exempting them if rates increase too quickly.
PSE’s plan filed with the UTC in December 2021 aims to have 63% of its electricity generated by clean energy sources by 2025. In 2020, 34% percent of its electricity was generated by clean energy sources. To achieve that goal, PSE estimates that it will require a 2% rate increase annually. PSE has currently requested a change in rate that would increase the residential natural gas rate by 3.51% starting in November.
In a news release, PSE President and CEO Mary Kipp described the UTC’s approval of their plan “a major milestone in our clean energy transition.”
One of the concerns raised by opponents of CETA during the legislative process was that it would further burden the state's electrical grid already at risk for blackouts. According to PSE's plan, "the supply/demand fundamentals of the wholesale electric market have changed significantly in recent years in two important ways: region-wide, the wholesale electric market is experiencing tightening supply and increasing volatility."
The plan further notes that "while wholesale electricity prices remain low, on average, in the Pacific Northwest, the region is starting to experience energy price spikes when there is limited supply. Notable events include the summer of 2018, when high regional temperatures coincided with forced outages at Colstrip, and March 2019, when regional cold temperatures coincided with reduced Westcoast pipeline and Jackson Prairie storage availability. Most recently, in August 2020, a west-wide heat wave caused many entities in the region to take a range of actions from energy alerts to rolling blackouts."
The plan concludes that "addressing resource adequacy issues on a regional basis, rather than utility by utility, could be an important step toward improving reliability in the region."
Although they approved the plan, the UTC concluded that it lacked specificity regarding PSE's efforts and that “it was not sufficient for PSE to state that it was waiting for bids in response to its request for proposals,” according to a press release statement. The commission further noted that future failure to describe specific actions in a plan could result in its rejection.
PSE must submit an update to its CEIP by November. Its next CEIP will be due in 2025.