(The Center Square) – The passage of several gun control bills this session and in recent years could have enormous implications for certain firearm programs, such as shooting sports for both youth and adults, which may migrate toward friendlier states.
HB 1240 bans various semi-automatic rifles, pistols, and shotguns, including youth target rifles shorter than 30 inches, labeling them “assault weapons.” SB 5078 prohibits the marketing of any firearms or accessories to minors, including gun holsters. Both bills have cleared the Legislature and have been sent to Gov. Jay Inslee for signing.
Last year, the Legislature banned the sale or purchase of gun magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.
Among the legislators opposed to the two bills this session was Rep. April Connors, R-Kennewick, whose children participate in shooting programs.
She told The Center Square that “we are going to see (shooting) competitions in Washington state slow down. It’s a chilling effect overall that we keep adding gun laws to Washington state. My bigger concern is it will completely decimate the industry.”
Even though HB 1240 bans youth semi-automatic training rifles, some shooting programs in the state would be unaffected because they use bolt-action rifles not covered by the bill or air rifles firing .177 caliber and which are not legally considered firearms.
For Connors, the canary in the coal mine for shooting sports was Colorado, where the U.S. Practical Shooting Association, or USPSA, canceled a planned event at the Cameo Shooting Complex last year in response to the state’s newly-enacted law banning magazines that hold 15 or more rounds. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife operates the complex and required all participants to sign an affidavit stating they were in compliance with state laws, which Connors said could have opened them up for perjury if it was discovered they unintentionally broke a law.
The shooting event was moved to Florida, and it’s an outcome Connors says is likely to occur over time with Washington’s events. Under HB 1240, residents who possess what the legislation defines as an “assault weapon” can still legally keep it and pass it on, but Connors “as we move forward it becomes an issue.”
She added the magazine ban has already been a “big blow for shooting sports associations,” as many of the firearms used in competitions have the capacity to hold more than 10 rounds. Like with current owners of “assault weapons,” people who possessed 10+ round magazines prior to the 2022 ban can still legally keep them, but if they break, it is illegal to have them repaired.
Another aspect of HB 1240 that could make shooting participants wary of coming to the state is the prohibition on “importing” any firearm defined as an “assault weapon.” This means out-of-state residents traveling to competitions in Washington and elsewhere would not be able to bring a firearm considered an “assault weapon” even if they don’t plan to use it in the competition.
Although the Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, allows airline passengers to travel with firearms if they declare them and check then in as luggage, the bill could still subject them to prosecution if their flight is delayed or has a layover in Washington.
During the final floor debate on HB 1240, Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, asked Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond, “if a traveler was able to pick up that firearm or if it simply passed through Seatac, not in the traveler’s possession, would that be an exempt situation, since it’s not transferred, he doesn’t have it in his possession? What would happen if his flight [out of Seatac] was canceled, and he had to pick up that firearm? Would he be in violation of the import of this particular bill?”
Dhingra answered, “as an attorney, I’ll say it depends.”
With those legal risks, “why would anyone want to come to Washington state?” Connors said.
Practical Edge Shooting Owner and Director Dave Blosser told The Center Square that HB 1240 would “greatly affect” the ability to put on events involving certain types of firearms.
Based in Kennewick, Practical Edge Shooting provides firearms training and has a junior team that participates Junior Team is a professionally coached group of athletes who compete in the competitive pistol sports within the USPSA.
While the shooting events held in areas like the Tri-Cities attract fewer people than national competitions, he said “it’s sure a big thing.”
A former law enforcement officer, Blosser said that “people won’t be able to bring in their firearms for that [rifle/pistol/shotgun] division” if they’re from out of state and their gun falls under the “assault weapon” definition.
While the term “assault weapon” may conjure up military-style-looking rifles such as the AR-15 and AK-47, HB 1240’s definition includes many types of small caliber rifles and pistols if they have features such as a threaded barrel or muzzle brake. Although the bill also bans semi-automatic shotguns with a variety of features or accessories, Blosser said it would be easier to keep those legal by using a basic stock.
“The .12 gauge round does not care what kind of stock you have on the gun,” he said.
When contacted for comment about the impact of HB 1240 on Washington competitions, the USPSA said it does not “engage in anything political. We encourage the clubs and ranges that host shooting events to ensure that they are aware of any local or state laws.”
Steel Challenge Shooting Association, which operates six clubs in the state, did not respond to a request for comment.