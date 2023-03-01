(The Center Square) – The Seattle Public Schools Board began work to address a $131 million deficit that could result in the consolidation of some schools.
Enrollment at Seattle Public Schools has dropped from 52,730 in the 2019-2020 school year to 49,387 in the current school year, according to statistics from the district. Staffing within Seattle Public Schools has trended upwards from 5,609 staff members in 2014 to 7,273 last school year.
The school board is looking to budget the next school year so that all classrooms are well-equipped, have updated technology and sufficient staff numbers throughout the district.
“We’re trying to put ourselves in a position where we ultimately have a whole set of well-resourced schools,” Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Brett Jones said at a board work session on Feb. 28.
The current school year’s budget is based on $82 million of one-time spending that was used to plug gaps in the budget last year, according to Jones. The next steps school officials are considering include creating $36 million in savings in the district’s central office for the 2023-24 school year and $18 million in 2024-25.
The district is expecting to have $11.2 million in school-based reductions for next year as well. This includes reducing the number of assistant principals, combining school programs and cutting $1.9 million from school discretionary funds, according to a presentation from the district in February.
The school board’s current proposal is considering the consolidation and closing of some schools by the start of the 2024-25 school year.
"I know the idea of consolidating schools sounds really disruptive and scary, but I have yet to hear anybody say ‘what's most important to me is that my child attends school at this specific building no matter what,’” Seattle Public Schools Board Vice President Liza Rankin said. “What I do hear is ‘what's most important to me is my child has access to this service, this instruction [and] appropriate class size.’”
For Dec. 2022, the ending fund balance at Seattle Public Schools was $139.9 million. A year prior, the ending fund balance was $151.8 million. Revenue for this year is $317.6 million, compared to $311.8 million last year. Whereas, expenditures for this school year are set at $353.5 million, which is $7.3 million over the previous year, according to the district’s statistics.