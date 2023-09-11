(The Center Square) – An exhibition which explores the legacy of the Civilian Conservation Corps in the Pacific Northwest will open Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Washington State History Museum in Tacoma.
Established as one of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal programs during the Great Depression, the CCC put more than 130,000 men to work in Washington and Oregon on such projects as forest restoration, soil and grassland preservation, construction, trail building, and enhancement to state and national parks.
“The Civilian Conservation Corps was an ambitious attempt to address America's environmental crisis and employment crisis at the same time,” said curator Zachary Stocks. “The CCC and other New Deal programs helped bring the U.S. out of the Great Depression and forever changed the communities of the Pacific Northwest in both positive and negative ways.”
“Natural Remedy: The Civilian Conservation Corps in Washington & Oregon” delves into the experiences and legacy of the men who served in the CCC and their profound impact on the Northwest’s natural landscapes. A collection of artifacts, photographs, and personal narratives explores a vital era in American history, where public service and environmental stewardship led to opportunity and, at times, adversity, say organizers.
Established in 1933, the CCC allowed single men between the ages of 18 and 25 to enlist in work programs aimed at improving America’s public lands, forests and parks. During those disadvantaged times, when jobs and income were scarce, just the prospect of three meals and a bed were enough to get many young men to enroll.
According to the National Park Service, enlistees would earn $30 a month – they got to keep $5 and the other $25 would be sent straight to their families. Meals and lodging were provided in military camp fashion. Education opportunities were an additional bonus – many completed their high school education while serving.
Along with the projects they completed, the exhibition also reveals in part the disparities faced by many based on such factors as race, gender, cultural differences and age.
The exhibition runs through Jan. 7, 2024. More details can be found at washingtonhistory.org. The museum is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online or at the museum. Admission is free for members.
Located at 1911 Pacific Ave. in downtown Tacoma, the Washington State History Museum features interactive permanent exhibitions in the Great Hall, unique rotating exhibitions that highlight Washington State Historical Society collections, other feature exhibits, and events and programs on a wide range of historical topics. The WSHS also offers curricula for teachers, educational support, and consultation and resources for other museums and heritage organizations across the state.