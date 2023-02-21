(The Center Square) – A pair of bills focused on Puget Sound Energy, or PSE, would require the state’s largest utility provider to cease offering natural gas to new homes starting this year, while giving it a guaranteed ownership portion of clean energy it must generate as part of a 2019 state law.
PSE officials have already acknowledged that rates would go up under the bill. The unknown factor of how much and how quickly that would occur has generated apprehension from customer advocate groups and utilities potentially subject to similar mandates.
Under the 2019 Clean Energy Transformation Act, or CETA, Washington's utility providers have to write and submit plans outlining their strategy to shift away from fossil fuels such as natural gas and replace them with clean energy sources.
Under HB 1589 and SB 5562, PSE would be guaranteed ownership of 60 percent of the energy needed to comply with CETA. It would also have to file a gas decarbonization plan and an electrification plan with the Utilities and Transportation Commission, or UTC, as part of its rate plans. The state's largest utility provider, PSE services 1.1 million electric customers and 700,000 natural gas customers.
In December, the UTC approved a two-year rate plan submitted by PSE that is expected to increase monthly residential electric customer rates by 10.4% between 2023-24.
The companion bills, along with CETA, are part of an effort to reduce the state’s carbon or CO2 emissions. According to the most recent data from the Environmental Protection Agency Washington made up 1.4% of total U.S. emissions in 2020, 1.6% in 2019.
PSE Public Affairs Director Ken Johnson told the House Committee on Environment & Energy at a Feb. 6 public hearing on HB 1589 that the bill was a “complementary policy” to CETA.
“Puget [Sound Energy] has a very steep hill to climb to achieve those requirements," he said. "We believe this bill provides the right tools for our company to move forward to address this in the most cost effective way possible.”
While the bill drew support from some committee members and other utilities such as Seattle City Light, Rep. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, questioned the necessity of the bill's mandates and requirements.
Johnson replied that he viewed the bill “as an opportunity for interested parties…to be able to sit down and work jointly on how fast are we going to move forward and at what cost.”
What doesn’t seem to be debated is whether there will in fact be increased rates as a result of the proposal.
“I do not want to suggest that customer rates are not going to go up," Johnson told the Seattle Times. "They will.”
According to PSE, roughly 35-40 percent of their customers are “energy burdened,” which is defined as a household paying 8.6% of their total gross income on energy costs, compared to 3% for regular customers.
When Rep. Alex Ybarra, R-Yakima, asked Johnson asked whether PSE expects fewer or more customers to be considered energy burdened moving forward, Johnson said it was unknown due to external factors.
“We don’t know where commodity costs are going to go,” he said. “[It’s] largely what happens in the marketplace and not just as we address decarbonization.”
Still undecided on the proposal is the UTC itself. Chair Dave Danner told the committee that while the bill “reflects out of the box thinking and planning and presents a lot of intriguing ideas,” there was still further work needed on it.
“The devil is in the details,” he said. “We want to make absolutely sure this bill will allow us to manage costs.”
If done right, he argued it could be “a national model” for other utilities looking to transition away from fossil fuels.
At the same time, he noted that energy prices are already going up.
“Power costs are up, gas prices are really one of the largest drivers," Danner said. "The questions we have are really trying to predict moving forward…what prices are going to do. Are they going to level off or will they continue to go up?”
Among the groups opposed to the proposal was Alliance of Western Energy Consumers.
A person speaking on behalf of the group, Sommer Moser, told the committee that as written the legislation offered “no meaningful cost protection for customers,” adding that guaranteeing PSE a portion of the energy ownership to meet CTA would undercut competition at the expense of ratepayers.
Also expressing apprehensions was Avista, which provides both electrical and natural gas services for eastern Washington residents. The company has a preexisting goal to reach carbon neutrality by 2045.
Avista State Government Relations Director John Rothlin said, “while the provisions in the bill may not apply to Avista, we recognize the precedent and the implication that this path set forth in this bill would work for all utilities.”
Rothlin cautioned the committee that if the company were to fully electrify its system, it would require doubling its electrical capacity and “drive substantial costs for all of our customers.”
HB 1589 has been referred to the Rules Committee for review.