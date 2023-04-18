(The Center Square) – If you’re a small nonprofit, the City of Spokane wants to chip in to help pay your expenses up to $45,000 and has allocated up to $2.6 million in funds to do so.
The city announced the funding initiative, known as the 2023 Nonprofit Assistance Grant Fund, in a news release Tuesday morning. This is the second round of such funding, the first being back in November of 2022.
An additional $25,000 may be applied for if an organization can show they’ve been “disproportionately impacted” by inadequate funding. These funds may be applied for even for those who received funds in round one, and will be awarded on an as-needed basis after all applications have been scored and ranked.
It is noted that all funds are retrospective, meaning they will be granted as reimbursements for expenses already incurred and paid.
Funding for these grants, and the prior batch of disbursements, comes from Spokane’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA. The most recent project launched by the city with ARPA funds was the 2023 Cultural Event Incentive Grant program, as previously reported by The Center Square.
Eligibility is for nonprofit organizations only, with operational budgets below $1.5 million annually in the 2018 to 2021 calendar years, whose principal place of business is within Spokane city limits.
The grant window is open from April 19th to May 19th or until the funding is exhausted. Grant applications will be processed as received on a first-come basis, although $400,000 of the $2.6 million is being held back for those “disproportionately impacted” and applying for that additional $25,000.
An optional grand workshop for application assistance will be held on April 19th virtually and in person at the Looff Carrousel in Riverfront Park.
More information on the grant application process, the over $80 million in ARPA funding received by Spokane, and the dozen city ordinances disbursing the funds, can be found on the city’s website.