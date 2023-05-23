(The Center Square) – Spokane County Superior Court is gaining a new judge on the bench as the Spokane City Council is losing its president.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs to the court to fill the seat of outgoing Judge Michael P. Price.
A graduate of Gonzaga University School of Law, Price was appointed by former governor Gary Locke and has been serving on the Spokane County Superior Court since 2003. He will be retiring on July 1.
Beggs has served as Council president for the city of Spokane since January 2020. Prior to his election to the position, from 2016 to 2019, he also was a sitting council member. He holds an undergraduate degree from Whitworth University and earned his law degree at the University of Washington School of Law.
“For years, Breean has passionately worked to improve the justice system in the Spokane County community,” said Inslee in a statement announcing the appointment released by his office Monday. “He’s an experienced attorney and a committed public servant. I’m thrilled to have him bring that experience, in and out of the courtroom, to the Spokane County Superior Court.”
Councilmember Lori Kinnear, who currently serves as president pro tem, will step into the role of Council President for the remainder of Beggs’ term.
“I’m incredibly happy for [Beggs], and incredibly sad for me,” Kinnear told the Spokesman-Review shortly after the appointment was announced.
“It’s a fantastic opportunity for him,” she added. “I’ve been pro tem for a year and a half, I know the job, and we don’t have a choice.”
One thing is for certain; there will be a shake-up on the City Council this coming November.
At an event in early March announcing Councilmember Betsy Wilkerson’s bid for his seat as Council president, Beggs announced he was not seeking re-election and endorsed Wilkerson’s bid for the seat.
Since that event, the number of individuals who have filed for City Council and Council President in this November’s election has risen to 15.
Only one of those running is a currently sitting member running for re-election, Councilmember for the 1st District Michael Cathcart.
Councilmember Kinnear is not seeking re-election this coming term.
Speaking with the Spokesman-Review, Beggs said he will run in the 2024 election in hopes of retaining his new judgeship.