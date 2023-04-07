(The Center Square) – A provision that would prohibit fuel suppliers from listing the cost of carbon tax on invoices in a bill meant to protect farmers from increased fuel costs due to the Climate Commitment Act’s cap on greenhouse gases was added as a "starting point for negotiations."
On Monday, Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, and Sen. Joe Nguyễn, D-White Center, introduced Senate Bill 5766 that would require Washington to set up a remittance program by Jan. 1, 2024, for farmers and haulers of agricultural freight.
Per SB 5766, farmers and haulers would submit receipts on a quarterly basis showing fuel purchase to be eligible for a payment equal to the price of a ton of carbon at the most recent emissions auction, multiplied by eight-tenths of 1% for each gallon of fuel claimed.
Section 3 of the bill reads, “(1) A business may not include a separate charge or costs on any invoice or other billing statement indicating that the charge or cost, or any portion thereof, is imposed or collected in relation to this chapter.
“(2) The legislature finds that the acts or practices covered by this section are matters vitally affecting the public interest for the purposes of applying the consumer protection act, chapter 19.86 RCW. A violation of this section is not reasonable in relation to the development and preservation of business and is an unfair or deceptive act in trade or commerce and an unfair method of competition for the purpose of applying the consumer protection act, chapter 19.86 RCW.”
The Center Square reached out to the bill’s sponsors for comment.
“Section 3 was something that Sen. Joe Nguyễn wanted, so that was included to have both of us on the bill sponsorship,” Mullet explained in an email. “I didn’t expect the bill to pass in its initial form and it was intended to be a starting point for negotiations, and that’s what’s now happening.”
“Members from both the House and Senate are talking a lot more seriously about how we make sure we keep our promise to our farmers on CCA costs, and I don’t think 5766 is likely to even get a hearing,” he added.
The Governor’s Office said much the same thing.
“I got an inquiry from the Capital Press today reporting sponsors are pulling the bill and aren’t pursuing it anymore, but I haven’t heard that firsthand,” Mike Faulk, spokesperson for Gov. Jay Inslee, emailed The Center Square.
“The Department of Ecology has provided extensive guidance to help oil suppliers and others demonstrate that these fuels are exempt,” he continued. “Most companies are refusing to act, although BP announced this week that they have the guidance needed to stop applying surcharges to most exempt fuels and begin issuing refunds.”
Passed by the state Legislature and signed into law by Inslee in 2021, the Climate Commitment Act sets up a cap-and-trade program requiring emitters to obtain “emissions allowances” equal to their covered greenhouse gas emissions.
Similar to stocks and bonds, these allowances can be obtained through quarterly auctions hosted by the Department of Ecology. The first auction was held at the end of February and brought in just under $300 million.