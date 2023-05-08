(The Center Square) – The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was sitting at $4.58 statewide on Monday, down from $4.59 a week prior according to AAA data. This marks only the fourth week this calendar year fuel prices have fallen for Washingtonians following the implementation of the new carbon tax earlier this year.
This 1 cent per gallon decrease moved with the national average, which fell from $3.61 per gallon to $3.53 per gallon, an 8 cent per gallon decrease over the same time period.
“The oil market volatility is leading to lower prices,” said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross in a statement. “And we are also in a pre-summer driving season lull regarding domestic demand. These two factors should keep pump prices drifting lower for now.”
While that oil price may be reflected in the eight-cent per gallon decrease nationally, residents of the Evergreen State have to dig deeper into their wallets than most. Washington’s pump prices currently stand at fourth most expensive nationally, with only California, Hawaii, and Arizona being more expensive, filling out first to third on the list.
Washington’s $4.58 per gallon places it $1.06 per gallon higher than the national average of $3.53 per gallon. It is also $1.58 per gallon above the nation’s least expensive fuel cost of $3.00 per gallon, currently paid by Mississippi residents.
In Washington, intra-state variance remains high at $1.18 per gallon, down 7 cents per gallon from the week prior. The outliers this week, again San Juan and Asotin counties, represent the most and least expensive gas prices statewide at $5.14 and $3.96 per gallon respectively.
This price variance still largely follows the Cascade Range, with residents to the west paying a higher premium at the pump than residents to the east.
Some state policy experts think there’s a legislative component to the relatively high cost of Washingtonians' fuel, as previously reported by The Center Square, citing the state’s new cap-and-trade carbon tax program implemented Jan 1st of this year.
However, the full effect of this program has yet to be seen, as there has only been one carbon auction to date.
With the registration closed for the second auction as of May 1st, and all bids due in by May 19th, we should be seeing the results of the May 31st auction on fuel pricing soon.
Results from this auction will be announced on June 7th.