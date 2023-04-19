(The Center Square) – As one of the dozens of plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit against agrochemical giant Monsanto, the City of Spokane will be receiving a $6.7 million check this week related to PCB water contamination.
Polychlorinated Biphenyls, or PCBs, "are a group of synthetic organic chemicals that can cause a number of different harmful effects" and have "no known natural sources," according to the CDC.
"Once in the environment, PCBs do not readily break down and therefore may remain for very long periods of time," the agency states. "They can easily cycle between air, water, and soil."
The Monsanto Corporation manufactured PCBs between the 1930's and 1977. Congress banned PCBs under the 1976 Toxic Substances Control Act.
"It isn't often that polluters are actually held accountable and I commend the City's legal team and public works staff for their efforts in supporting a cleaner Spokane River for all people," said Council President Breean Beggs in a statement Wednesday.
That work paid off, as the class action resulted in a judgment of $550 million which will be disbursed to more than 2,500 various government jurisdictions nationwide.
The city's lawsuit, which was filed against Monsanto in July 2015, was not initially part of a class action but was eventually rolled into one in which the City of Spokane became a named plaintiff.
Litigation took more than five years.
Due to being a named plaintiff, the City of Spokane is entitled to a portion of the additional $107.1 million special needs fund, though there is no definite timeline or dollar amount determined.
This fund is meant to "compensate and accommodate those Litigating Entities whose time, energy, effort, attorney work product, costs, expenses, and risk of litigation helped to cause the entire Class Settlement, for the benefit of all Initial Settlement Class Members," according to the settlement.
According to a news release issued by the city, "Spokane County and the City of Spokane Valley also are expected to receive a combined total of over $6 million as a result of the settlement."
The City of Spokane plans to use the funds for "projects that improve the health of the Spokane River."
As for how those funds will be managed?
"The City of Spokane will direct the funds to the Public Works Division's Wastewater Department," City Communications Manager Kirstin Davis told The Center Square via email, "From there it goes through the normal process of being applied to projects that are presented to [City] Council for contract approval."
More information on PCB's as well as a comprehensive list of all associated trade and brand names can be found on the EPA's website.