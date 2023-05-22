(The Center Square) – Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima, has been appointed the top Republican on the Washington State House Appropriations Committee.
Chaired by Rep. Timm Ormsby, D-Spokane, the House Appropriations Committee considers the operating budget bill and related legislation, budget process and fiscal issues such as pension policy and compensation. The committee also considers bills that impact the operating budget.
“I am excited for the opportunity to represent my fellow Republicans on this important budget committee and to advocate for our vision of a fiscally responsible state budget that includes tax relief for the people of Washington state,” said Corry, who has served as assistant ranking member since 2021, in a Thursday news release. “I look forward to getting to work on that in the months ahead in a bipartisan way that considers all of the people of Washington state.”
During this year’s recently concluded 105-day legislative session, the nearly $70 billion operating budget passed the House on a mostly partisan 58-40 vote. In the Senate, eight Republicans joined Democrats in passing it by a 37-12 margin.
While the operating budget did not include any general tax increases, it also did not include broad-based tax relief such as a cut in the state’s portion of the sales or property tax.
Corry will continue to serve as the assistant House floor leader, in addition to continuing to serve on the House Consumer Protection & Business Committee.
His new role as ranking member on the House Appropriations Committee is not his only new gig, having started on May 1 as director of the Center for Government Reform at the free-market Washington Policy Center.
Corry is taking over for outgoing director Jason Mercier, who is leaving to take a management position with the Idaho-based Mountain States Policy Center that focuses on Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.
Corry will continue to serve as a state representative and will divide his time with WPC.